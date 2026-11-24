Karnataka farmer attacked by tiger in Bandipur forest, locals intervene
A 70-year-old farmer in Karnataka's Bandipur Forest was attacked by a tiger while grazing his cattle near Yedavanahalli village.
He suffered injuries to his hands, thighs, and stomach, but quick-thinking locals rushed over when they heard him calling for help and managed to scare the tiger away.
Officials confirm attack, farmers urge capture
The injured farmer was taken first to a local health center and then shifted to Mysuru for better treatment.
Forest officials confirmed the attack and shared that farmers are now urging authorities to capture the tiger, highlighting ongoing worries about human-wildlife conflict in the area.