Karnataka farmer goes viral asking D.K. Shivakumar for bride-finding scheme
India
A farmer in Karnataka has gone viral after asking Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for a government scheme to help unmarried farmers find brides.
Even though many have land and steady incomes, lots of rural men are still single well into their late 30s and 40s, a growing social concern that's now getting attention.
Families prefer city life over farming
The farmer pointed out that families today often don't want their daughters marrying into farming households, as city life is seen as more appealing.
Shivakumar agreed it's a real issue tied to changing lifestyles.
The conversation has sparked wider talks about how rural life is changing, and why it's getting tougher for young people in villages to find partners.