Karnataka FDA seizes expired, mislabeled food, unlicensed medicines in Bengaluru
Karnataka's Food Safety and Drugs Administration just seized a huge haul of expired and mislabeled food, plus some unlicensed medicines, in Bengaluru.
Based on documents provided in connection with a peptide party organized in Bengaluru, officials checked storage units for dodgy labels, old stock, and missing licenses under strict safety laws.
Bengaluru sites held ₹1.43cr unsafe goods
At Devanahalli and Anekal, teams uncovered expired or wrongly labeled food and unlicensed medicines worth ₹60.02 lakh combined.
Hoskote had ₹42 lakh in expired food stored in pretty unhygienic conditions.
In HBR Layout, businesses were caught reselling expired products, while one spot in Lingarajapuram was holding food products worth ₹50 lakh, including near-expiry items.
Altogether, the crackdown led to the confiscation of about ₹1.43 crore in unsafe goods, and investigations are still ongoing.