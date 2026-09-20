Karnataka FDA uncovers farmhouse drug scam with fake Pfizer labels
The Karnataka FDA just uncovered a major drug scam at a farmhouse near Bidadi. The group behind it was taking cheap medicines, repackaging them as expensive imports, and selling them under fake labels, including big names like Pfizer.
After the raid, officials canceled 16 drug licenses and suspended eight more. They also seized fake drugs and equipment worth around ₹5.05 crore, raising serious concerns about patient safety due to expired and mislabeled medicines.
Case under Drugs and Cosmetics Act
A criminal case has been registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which means those involved could face up to life in prison plus heavy fines.
The FDA has blocked the batch numbers of these fake products online to stop them from spreading further.
A Special Investigation Team is now tracking down everyone else linked to this operation.
Meanwhile, the FDA is reminding everyone: always buy your medicines from licensed pharmacies for your own safety.