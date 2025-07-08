Next Article
Karnataka government allocates funds amid truckers' strike
Karnataka just approved ₹244 crore to keep its Annabhagya food scheme running smoothly, after lorry owners went on strike over unpaid dues.
The strike, led by the State Lorry Owners's Association, put statewide food distribution at risk and got everyone's attention.
Opposition leaders call out government
With the strike causing worries about ration delays, opposition leaders R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra called out the government for not managing payments better.
The state says it's already released ₹199 crore and promises more payments soon to get things back on track.