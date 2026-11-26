Karnataka government schools to teach AI from Class 3
Big news for students in Karnataka: government schools will start teaching artificial intelligence (AI) from Class three, instead of waiting until Class six.
The idea is to help kids pick up tech skills early and get them ready for the future.
Karnataka adds computer-music-theater, opens 1,300 KPS
Alongside AI, the new curriculum will include computer education, plus creative subjects like music and theater, aiming for all-around growth.
The state also plans to open 1,300 new Karnataka Public Schools soon, with a transportation facility for every KPS.