Karnataka government unveils draft rules to ease Bengaluru's parking chaos
India
Bengaluru is drowning in parked cars, so the Karnataka government has rolled out new draft rules to tackle the chaos.
Think stricter no-parking zones, paid parking spots, and tax breaks for anyone turning empty plots into proper parking areas.
If you've got thoughts on this, you can share your feedback until September 10, 2026.
Bengaluru property tax exemptions and fees
To encourage more organized parking, there's a full property tax exemption if you build multilevel or mechanized parking on vacant land, and one-half off for surface lots.
The plan also introduces location-based fees to stop people from hogging street spots.
All money collected will be used to fix roads and boost Bengaluru's infrastructure, aiming for smoother traffic and less stress finding a spot.