Karnataka government worker loses over ₹83L to TRAI impersonators
India
A 59-year-old government worker from Karnataka lost over ₹83 lakh after falling for a high-tech cyber scam.
The fraudsters pretended to be TRAI officials, accused him of sending obscene messages, and claimed there was an FIR against him in Mumbai.
Using fake documents, they pressured him into transferring money to clear his name.
Police register organized cybercrime case
The scammers got the victim to send ₹14.61 lakh from his SBI account, then pushed him to sell gold and redeem investments, making him transfer another ₹30.61 lakh.
They even convinced him to set up a Binance crypto wallet and send ₹38 lakh in USDT.
Police called it a rare, highly organized fraud and have registered a case under cybercrime laws.