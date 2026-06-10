Karnataka government worker loses over ₹83L to TRAI impersonators India Jun 10, 2026

A 59-year-old government worker from Karnataka lost over ₹83 lakh after falling for a high-tech cyber scam.

The fraudsters pretended to be TRAI officials, accused him of sending obscene messages, and claimed there was an FIR against him in Mumbai.

Using fake documents, they pressured him into transferring money to clear his name.