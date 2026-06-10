Karnataka HC orders BSNL pay over ₹55L after SIM swap India Jun 10, 2026

BSNL has been ordered by the Karnataka High Court to pay more than ₹55 lakh after a SIM swap scam let fraudsters steal more than ₹87 lakh from a bank.

The court said BSNL didn't properly check before issuing a duplicate SIM card, which gave scammers access to the bank's account and let them pull off multiple unauthorized transactions.