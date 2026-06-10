Karnataka HC orders BSNL pay over ₹55L after SIM swap
India
BSNL has been ordered by the Karnataka High Court to pay more than ₹55 lakh after a SIM swap scam let fraudsters steal more than ₹87 lakh from a bank.
The court said BSNL didn't properly check before issuing a duplicate SIM card, which gave scammers access to the bank's account and let them pull off multiple unauthorized transactions.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj warns telecoms
The court not only rejected BSNL's excuses but also raised the compensation to more than ₹55 lakh, including damages for lost money and reputation.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj made it clear: telecom companies need to take SIM replacement requests seriously and double-check identities, or risk putting people's money at stake.