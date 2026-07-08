Karnataka High Court rules seniors can reclaim property if disturbed
The Karnataka High Court just ruled that elderly parents can legally reclaim their property if they're being disturbed, even by family.
The court said the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act is there to protect seniors' right to live with dignity and independence, making sure they aren't forced out of their own homes.
Court orders Sridevi R vacate home
In this case, Sridevi R was ordered to leave her mother-in-law Anasuya C.'s house after causing trouble for the elderly couple, who are 82 and 73.
The court made it clear that just because someone is family doesn't mean they have a right to stay if it disrupts the homeowners' peace.
Sridevi, who's financially independent, now has eight weeks to move out, highlighting that legal rights don't get overridden by family ties or general laws like the Domestic Violence Act.