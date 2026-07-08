Karnataka High Court rules seniors can reclaim property if disturbed

Court orders Sridevi R vacate home

In this case, Sridevi R was ordered to leave her mother-in-law Anasuya C.'s house after causing trouble for the elderly couple, who are 82 and 73.

The court made it clear that just because someone is family doesn't mean they have a right to stay if it disrupts the homeowners' peace.

Sridevi, who's financially independent, now has eight weeks to move out, highlighting that legal rights don't get overridden by family ties or general laws like the Domestic Violence Act.