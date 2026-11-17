Karnataka just rolled out six new tech projects at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, including BRAINZ, a proposed nine-acre robotics, AI and deeptech hub being developed in collaboration with ARTPARK at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Karnataka AI Hub at IIIT-Bangalore.

The goal? Bring in ₹1,000 crore in investments over five years and get startups, researchers, and industry folks working together.