Karnataka launches 6 projects at Bengaluru Tech Summit, seeks ₹1,000cr
Karnataka just rolled out six new tech projects at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, including BRAINZ, a proposed nine-acre robotics, AI and deeptech hub being developed in collaboration with ARTPARK at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Karnataka AI Hub at IIIT-Bangalore.
The goal? Bring in ₹1,000 crore in investments over five years and get startups, researchers, and industry folks working together.
Karnataka targets semiconductors healthtech globalization
INFIfab is teaming up with IISc to boost semiconductor research, while K-HEAL connects health care professionals with tech developers to create real-world health solutions.
There's also Innoverse, designed to help deep-tech startups go global, especially those working on autonomous systems.