Karnataka limits Diwali firecrackers from 8pm to 10pm.
Planning to light up Diwali in Karnataka? You will have a two-hour slot (8pm to 10 p.m.) to burst firecrackers this year.
The move is all about keeping air pollution in check, and it follows Supreme Court recommendations on fixed timings and approved firecrackers.
Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy reminded everyone to stick to the certified green crackers during this time.
Karnataka officials to instruct police
To make sure things go smoothly, state officials will send out clear instructions to local police.
Minister Reddy also asked everyone, especially children, to celebrate safely and within the set hours, since firecracker use (and pollution) have been climbing lately.
As he put it, "We're not against celebrating festivals, but we want people to celebrate within the prescribed time limit."