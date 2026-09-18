Karnataka makes Tulu 2nd administrative language in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Big news for language lovers: Karnataka has made Tulu the state's second additional administrative language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

This move, announced at a cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, answers years of requests from the local Tulu-speaking community.

The government also kicked off plans to possibly rename Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru district, with a draft notification to be issued and public opinion or objections will be invited for one month before a final decision.