Karnataka makes Tulu 2nd administrative language in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi
Big news for language lovers: Karnataka has made Tulu the state's second additional administrative language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
This move, announced at a cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, answers years of requests from the local Tulu-speaking community.
The government also kicked off plans to possibly rename Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru district, with a draft notification to be issued and public opinion or objections will be invited for one month before a final decision.
Karnataka unveils ₹32,611cr coastal projects
Alongside the language update, Karnataka unveiled ₹32,611 crore worth of projects to boost its coastal region, including a new medical college in Puttur and plans to turn 12 islands into tourism hotspots.
The state also announced it will set up a Fisheries and Blue Economy University, aiming to promote tourism and generate employment.