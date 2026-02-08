Karnataka man gets Padma Shri for building India's largest library

Starting out as a bus conductor and sugar factory timekeeper, Gowda began collecting books at age 20. Driven by his love for reading and helping others learn, he opened Pustaka Mane to everyone—especially people in remote areas—with zero fees. His efforts also earned him the Rajyotsava Award.

Lives inside the library

Gowda actually lives inside the library with his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Sagar.

Even without fancy cataloging systems, he organizes books by hand so anyone—from students and writers to civil service hopefuls and judges—can find what they need.

His passion has quietly transformed countless lives through free access to knowledge.