Karnataka man kills father after argument over marriage

Social pressure and family tensions under spotlight

Police say Ningaraja's frustration over being single—especially compared to his married friends—may have fueled the violence.

His resentment was reportedly worsened by his father having two wives.

The case has put a spotlight on how intense social pressure around marriage can spark deep emotional conflicts in rural families.

Police are now digging into old family disputes as part of their investigation, and the incident is raising fresh questions about mental health support in such communities.