Karnataka man kills father after argument over marriage
A tragic incident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district saw a 35-year-old man, S Ningaraja, allegedly kill his father, T Sannaningappa, after a heated argument earlier that evening about Ningaraja still being unmarried.
The attack happened while his father was asleep on Wednesday night; sadly, Sannaningappa didn't survive despite being rushed to the hospital.
Social pressure and family tensions under spotlight
Police say Ningaraja's frustration over being single—especially compared to his married friends—may have fueled the violence.
His resentment was reportedly worsened by his father having two wives.
The case has put a spotlight on how intense social pressure around marriage can spark deep emotional conflicts in rural families.
Police are now digging into old family disputes as part of their investigation, and the incident is raising fresh questions about mental health support in such communities.