Karnataka man shoves mud in woman's mouth after rejection
India
A 25-year-old government schoolteacher in Karnataka was allegedly attacked by a 24-year-old laborer, Bhavith, on October 28, 2025.
The assault happened near Jayapura police station limits in Koppa taluk as she was heading home from work.
Bhavith had reportedly proposed to her earlier and continued to pester her and the woman refused his advances.
Teacher suffered multiple injuries
Hearing her screams, villagers rushed over and managed to help her, but not before Bhavith fled the scene after stuffing mud into her mouth.
The teacher suffered multiple injuries but is now stable after being admitted to a government hospital in Shivamogga.
Police registered a case and arrested Bhavith on October 29. He will be produced in court on Wednesday as the investigation continues.