This cut follows a sharp hike earlier this month when curd prices jumped by ₹14 per liter alongside an ₹8 milk price increase.

Hoteliers and consumers pushed back, saying the hike was too steep and made daily costs harder to manage.

Even with this new reduction, though, Nandini curd is still ₹12 more expensive than it was in October, so while it's a small win, prices are still higher than just a few weeks ago.