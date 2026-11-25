Karnataka Milk Federation cuts Nandini curd price by ₹2/kg
Good news for curd lovers in Karnataka: Nandini curd just got a bit cheaper.
Starting November 29, 2026, KMF is dropping the price by ₹2 per kilogram, so you'll pay ₹66 for a kilogram and ₹33 for one-half kilogram.
This change comes after the state government stepped in to make things easier on wallets as prices have been climbing.
Nandini curd ₹12 costlier than October
This cut follows a sharp hike earlier this month when curd prices jumped by ₹14 per liter alongside an ₹8 milk price increase.
Hoteliers and consumers pushed back, saying the hike was too steep and made daily costs harder to manage.
Even with this new reduction, though, Nandini curd is still ₹12 more expensive than it was in October, so while it's a small win, prices are still higher than just a few weeks ago.