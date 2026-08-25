Karnataka orders Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket to remove datura listings
Karnataka's food safety officials have cracked down on Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket for selling Datura fruits and seeds as food.
Datura (or Dhatura) is actually toxic: it contains chemicals that can seriously harm you if eaten.
The state has now ordered these platforms to remove the listings and stop promoting the plant as something edible.
Datura toxins, packets had food licenses
Datura packs some nasty natural toxins that mess with your nervous system.
Eating its fruits or seeds can cause confusion, hallucinations, rapid heartbeat, fever, or even seizures in extreme cases.
Some packets were carrying food license or registration numbers, which raised alarms about how easily risky items can slip through online.
This incident is a reminder to double-check what you're buying online, especially when it comes to things you eat.