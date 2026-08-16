Karnataka pauses BPL ration card cancelations after Union's 7.59L request
India
Karnataka has hit pause on canceling Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards after the Union government asked for 7.59 lakh cards to be scrapped; about four lakh have already been canceled, but the rest are on hold for now while the state reviews things.
The move is meant to make sure no one who actually needs support loses access before a proper check.
Karnataka KYC 2.59cr cards coastal rice
Next, Karnataka's updating KYC details for a massive 2.59 crore ration cards by September 31, 2026, to weed out invalid ones.
Plus, there's talk of switching up rice supplies in coastal regions so people get boiled rice, a small but thoughtful change that could mean a lot to many households.