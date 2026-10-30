Karnataka plans crackdown on half helmets, ₹5,000 sidewalk fine
Big changes are coming to Bengaluru's roads: Karnataka plans to take action against the use and sale of those half helmets that barely cover your head, and riding your two-wheeler on the sidewalk could soon cost you ₹5,000 instead of ₹500.
Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh says they're serious about cracking down on unsafe gear and will target both sellers and manufacturers of these helmets.
Karnataka considers points-based license, ₹10,000 fines
The state is also looking to hike one-way violation fines from ₹1,000 all the way up to ₹10,000.
There's talk of a new points-based license system that could get repeat offenders suspended.
Plus, by linking traffic police and transport department databases, officials hope enforcement will be quicker: breaking the rules might actually catch up with you faster than before.