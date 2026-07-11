Karnataka police arrest Pakistani woman Farhanaz and son for overstaying
India
Karnataka police have arrested a Pakistani woman, Farhanaz, and her son for staying in India after their visas expired.
They had been living quietly in Chikkaballapur district until a local official noticed something was off and filed a complaint.
Police probe IDs and ration cards
Turns out, Farhanaz and her son had managed to get Indian voter IDs and ration cards without being citizens.
Now police are digging into how those documents were issued and whether anyone helped them.
The case is also complicated by the fact that Farhanaz is married to an Indian national who works abroad, so officials are looking into how she stayed under the radar for so long.
Legal proceedings are ongoing.