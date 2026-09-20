Karnataka police file FIR against Pratap Simha over Ganesha remarks

Tensions rose when Inspector Dhananjay asked organizers to stick to the approved route and avoid bursting crackers near a mosque.

This led to protests from BJP leaders and Hindu groups demanding action against him.

Despite the friction, the procession went ahead under tight security with no major incidents.

Now, Simha faces charges of deterring a public servant, rioting, and inciting enmity as investigations continue.

The incident has fueled political debate in Karnataka, with BJP leaders and Hindu groups protesting against the inspector and seeking action against him.