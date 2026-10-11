Karnataka probe after death certificates used to delete voter names

Turns out, in Karnataka, some people had sought deletion of the names of voters similar to theirs from voter lists because others used real death certificates, probably through improper channels, to make it happen.

The memorandum was received by K. Anand, the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, who ordered the inquiry after eight genuine voters flagged the issue under the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) norms.

Suspicion has fallen on some supporters of expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who were among the objectors, for attaching the death certificates to Form-7 applications.