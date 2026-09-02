Karnataka proposes paid parking, peak-hour roadside ban in Greater Bengaluru
Karnataka has proposed fresh parking regulations for Greater Bengaluru to help cut down traffic jams and push people toward public transport.
The big changes? Paid parking on designated roads, no roadside parking during peak hours, and higher long-term parking fees.
You can share your thoughts on these proposals until September 10, 2026.
Draft encourages MLCP use through exemptions
The draft also proposes to restrict parking near designated multilevel car parks (MLCPs), so folks actually use them instead of clogging up public roads.
If buildings don't stick to required parking spaces or misuse them, authorities may take action against them.
Plus, owners of vacant plots used for parking could receive tax exemptions: one-half off for ground-level lots and full exemption for multilevel or mechanized facilities if used for parking.