Karnataka protests after research scholar Ravi Hanj's alleged Basaveshwara remarks
Karnataka is seeing protests after Ravi Hanj, who describes himself as a research scholar, allegedly made disrespectful remarks about Basaveshwara, the founder of the Lingayat movement.
Lingayat leaders are planning to file a police complaint, and politicians like M. B. Patil have openly condemned Hanj for attempting to malign Basaveshwara in interviews and publications.
Hanj apologizes, leaders push legal action
The controversy has led to demonstrations in cities like Mysuru and Basavakalyan, with many saying the issue matters to all Kannadigas, not just Lingayats.
Hanj has apologized, saying his words were misinterpreted and expressing regret if they have hurt the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.
Still, community leaders are pushing for strict legal action to defend Basaveshwara's legacy.