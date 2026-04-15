Karnataka protests as 'My vote, my right' calls sir illegal
India
Karnataka is seeing protests against a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A human rights group under the banner "My Vote, My Right" says this process is "illegal and arbitrary," warning it could unfairly remove people from voter lists and threaten fair elections.
Demonstrations have popped up in cities like Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Udupi, Belagavi, and Raichur.
Protesters chant for political equality
The group My Vote, My Right is leading these protests, urging people to stand up for their right to vote.
In Bengaluru, protesters gathered at Vidhana Soudha with chants for political equality.
Their main message: Every eligible citizen deserves a voice at the polls.