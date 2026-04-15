Karnataka protests as 'My vote, my right' calls sir illegal India Apr 15, 2026

Karnataka is seeing protests against a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A human rights group under the banner "My Vote, My Right" says this process is "illegal and arbitrary," warning it could unfairly remove people from voter lists and threaten fair elections.

Demonstrations have popped up in cities like Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Udupi, Belagavi, and Raichur.