Karnataka publishes final electoral roll today after 1Cr names missing
Karnataka's final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.
This comes after a huge controversy: more than 1 crore names were missing from the draft list published in August, dropping total registered voters from 5.54 crore to 4.46 crore.
The new list aims to clear things up after lots of verification and hearings.
Congress accuses BJP over 8.06 million voters
Most of the dropped voters, 8.06 million, were marked as shifted or untraceable at their listed addresses.
This has sparked political debate, with the Indian National Congress accusing BJP workers of trying to remove eligible voters (which the Bharatiya Janata Party denies).
Election officials say people could still fix errors during the claims period, and ongoing hearings are meant to make sure no one is unfairly left out.