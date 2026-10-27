Karnataka removes over 61,000 voters from rolls without explanation
Karnataka just deleted more than 61,000 voters from its rolls without giving a clear explanation.
Election officials auto-generated these removals after failing to reach some people during recent voter list checks.
This all came out right before the new electoral roll was set to be published.
Officials say 61,059 Form 7s generated
Officials say the 61,059 Form 7 applications were generated during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process when voters could not be contacted during hearings on notices issued over unmapped records or logical discrepancies, and the applications were concentrated in Bengaluru, with BBMP South accounting for 10,374 forms.
But in at least 26 constituencies, more forms were filed by officials than by actual voters, raising concerns about how fair and transparent the process really was.