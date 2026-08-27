Karnataka residents stranded in Timure and Darchen after flash floods
India
13 people from Karnataka, mostly from Bengaluru, are currently stuck in Nepal and Tibet after sudden flash floods hit the region.
Most of them are in Timure, Nepal, while a few are at Darchen in Tibet.
No information about any deaths has been reported so far.
Karnataka launches helplines and emergency center
The state government has launched helplines and activated its emergency center to help those stranded.
Officials will be sent to Kathmandu for on-the-ground support, and the emergency helpline numbers are also accessible through WhatsApp.
Families and tour operators are being asked to share details through a Google Form to speed up rescue efforts with help from Indian embassies.