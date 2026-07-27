Karnataka rolls out AI courses via IISc UVCE VTU
India
Karnataka is rolling out new AI certificate and diploma courses through top institutes like IISc, UVCE, and VTU (no need to wait for the planned AI University).
The state wants to become a global AI hub, and the university is expected in about three years.
LK Atheeq, finance adviser to CM DK Shivakumar, shared this vision at the Rising Bharat Summit in Bengaluru.
Engineering grads eligible for AI courses
Engineering graduates without much AI background can sign up for three- or six-month certificates or one-year diplomas starting soon.
Meanwhile, an expert committee will prepare a roadmap and identify land for the university.
The future campus will span 100 acres with an IT park focused on AI industries; some of its revenue will help fund university operations.