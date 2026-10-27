Karnataka's final electoral roll released; nearly 1 crore voters deleted

The draft roll had deleted 80.62 lakh names of voters who had shifted residence or were untraceable.

Other deletions included 16.39 lakh entries of deceased voters, over seven lakh duplicate entries, and 3.83 lakh under "Others."

Those whose names were deleted as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications for inclusion in the final roll.

Election authorities received a total of 7,87,534 such applications, including new voter registrations.