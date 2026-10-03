Karnataka seeks ₹7,142.64cr drought relief as central team visits
India
Karnataka is facing a tough drought this year and has asked the Center for ₹7,142.64 crore in relief funds.
The state first requested help for 101 areas but had to seek an additional ₹3,437.34 crore as more places got hit.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently met with a central team that's checking out the situation on the ground.
Drought hits 177 taluks, ₹46,324.50cr losses
The drought has caused estimated losses of over ₹46,324.50 crore across 177 taluks, with crops like red gram, maize, and cotton taking a major hit due to 35% less rainfall than usual.
To help out, the government is seeking financial assistance from the Centre for drought relief and mitigation measures.
The visiting central team is assessing the drought situation and crop losses.