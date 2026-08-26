Karnataka sees hypertension up 27 times, lifestyle diseases surge
India
Karnataka is seeing a massive jump in lifestyle diseases: hypertension cases are up 27 times in just 10 years, and diabetes is rising fast too.
Experts say this significant shift in health patterns, with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension becoming more common, is mostly happening among people in urban and semi-urban areas.
Health professionals urge prevention, early detection
Blame it on more screen time, unhealthy food, less movement, and rising stress from work and societal pressures.
Health professionals are urging the government and healthcare organizations to focus on prevention: think early detection, being active, eating better, and managing stress early on to avoid bigger health issues down the road.