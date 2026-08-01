Karnataka software engineer Rakesh Nayak missing after Nepal-Tibet flash floods

The Karnataka chief minister's office says at least 13 people from the state are stranded in the affected area, including 11 from Bengaluru Urban.

Rakesh's family has reached out to Indian officials but has not received any updates yet.

Across the region, India's Ministry of External Affairs reports at least 290 Indians are missing and about 200 more are stranded in China.

Authorities and Isha Foundation teams are working together to locate everyone and speed up rescue efforts.