Karnataka spice farmers suffer widespread drought damage across 177 areas
India
Karnataka's spice farmers are struggling as a drought devastates their crops, especially in Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar.
What started as a survey of 124 areas has now grown to 177, showing just how widespread the damage is.
Byadagi chili ₹19,629L turmeric ₹18,824L losses
Chili (especially the Byadagi variety) and turmeric have taken the biggest hits: ₹19,629 lakh lost in chilies and ₹18,824 lakh in turmeric.
Garlic farmers in Chamarajanagar and Haveri lost 1,800 hectares of crops, while ginger growers in Haveri saw big declines too.
The drought has put serious pressure on everyone who depends on these spices for their livelihood.