Karnataka spice farmers suffer widespread drought damage across 177 areas

Chili (especially the Byadagi variety) and turmeric have taken the biggest hits: ₹19,629 lakh lost in chilies and ₹18,824 lakh in turmeric.

Garlic farmers in Chamarajanagar and Haveri lost 1,800 hectares of crops, while ginger growers in Haveri saw big declines too.

The drought has put serious pressure on everyone who depends on these spices for their livelihood.