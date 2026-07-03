Karnataka starts voter list update, 20 million-plus forms by July 3 India Jul 03, 2026

Karnataka kicked off a major update of its voter lists on June 30, and things are moving fast.

By July 3, more than 20 million forms were given to voters, about a third of everyone registered in the state.

The goal? Make sure the voter data is actually accurate, using both door-to-door checks and digital tools.