Karnataka starts voter list update, 20 million-plus forms by July 3
India
Karnataka kicked off a major update of its voter lists on June 30, and things are moving fast.
By July 3, more than 20 million forms were given to voters, about a third of everyone registered in the state.
The goal? Make sure the voter data is actually accurate, using both door-to-door checks and digital tools.
Officials spot 17,688 voter irregularities
During verification, officials spotted 17,688 cases where voters were absent, had moved away, were deceased, or listed twice.
Kalaburagi district led with 11.59 lakh forms distributed.
On the digital side, Raichur leads in digitisation with 1,34,288 forms digitized, though overall digital submissions are still pretty low at just 0.1%.