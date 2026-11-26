Karnataka stops 'Gandhi Hatyeya Satya' in Mysuru, artists protest
The Karnataka government stopped the play Gandhi Hatyeya Satya from being performed in Mysuru, saying they couldn't guarantee security because police were busy with Constitution Day events.
Former Rangayana Director and playwright Addanda Cariappa and fellow artists protested outside Kalamandira premises in Mysuru, holding up a High Court order and protesting against the State Government's decision to deny permission.
Officials require police assurance for Cariappa
Officials say they'll allow the show only if Cariappa gets written assurance of police protection.