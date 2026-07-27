Karnataka student Bindushree Pawar alleges NTA uploaded wrong NEET OMR
India
Bindushree Pawar from Karnataka claims the National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded the wrong OMR sheet for her NEET exam.
She noticed her exam duration was listed as just 1 minute, which sounded off, and found mismatched scores on the sheet.
Bindushree Pawar seeks NTA OMR verification
The OMR showed -14 marks, but her final result was -11. Pawar expected around 663 marks based on her question paper and said negative scores did not make sense for her.
She has asked NTA to look into these issues and check if the OMR sheet is legitimate.