Karnataka suspends 2 government school teachers over alleged RSS participation
Two government school teachers in Karnataka have been suspended for allegedly participating in RSS marches, something that is not allowed under state civil service rules.
The move came after Jummanna Gudimani, district president of the Ambedkar Swabhimani Sene, filed a complaint, leading to an official investigation.
Anna Saheb Deshmukh allegedly participated in an RSS march in Hunasagi on October 10 last year, and Gururaj Joshi was accused of taking part in an RSS march in Talikote, Vijayapura district, on October 12 last year.
Karnataka considers permits for government spaces
This all comes as Karnataka is looking at a new law that would require private groups to get permission before using government spaces like government schools, government-aided institutions, or public grounds for events.
The proposal follows calls from the state's home minister to restrict RSS activities in public places, aiming to keep these areas focused on their intended use.
If passed, this law could impact how organizations plan their gatherings on public property going forward.