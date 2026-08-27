Karnataka suspends 2 government school teachers over alleged RSS participation

Two government school teachers in Karnataka have been suspended for allegedly participating in RSS marches, something that is not allowed under state civil service rules.

The move came after Jummanna Gudimani, district president of the Ambedkar Swabhimani Sene, filed a complaint, leading to an official investigation.

Anna Saheb Deshmukh allegedly participated in an RSS march in Hunasagi on October 10 last year, and Gururaj Joshi was accused of taking part in an RSS march in Talikote, Vijayapura district, on October 12 last year.