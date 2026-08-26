Karnataka suspends local licenses over datura listings on e-commerce platforms

At a recent hearing, Amazon stayed quiet, Swiggy Instamart sought more time to furnish documents on the action taken, and BigBasket stopped sales while updating labels to warn "Not for human consumption."

Khader stressed that selling datura as food breaks safety rules, and now Karnataka wants more power from the center to act faster against big companies.

As he put it: "We will write to the Centre seeking complete powers for State governments to suspend the licenses of e-commerce companies if they supply prohibited food or poisonous substances."