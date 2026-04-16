Karnataka swelters as Kalaburagi hits 45 Celsius, Bengaluru 35.8 Celsius

IMD warns Karnataka of heat wave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out heat wave warnings across the state: orange alert for Kalyana Karnataka and yellow for places like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Several locations across Karnataka have broken their April temperature records, with Awrad B hitting 45 Celsius and Chincholi and Afzalpur peaking at 44.03 Celsius.

Officials are urging everyone to avoid going out between 11:30am and 5pm and to keep hydrated as things stay this hot.