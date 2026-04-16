Karnataka swelters as Kalaburagi hits 45 Celsius, Bengaluru 35.8 Celsius
India
Karnataka is really feeling the heat right now, with northern areas like Kalaburagi reaching a scorching 45 Celsius.
Even Bengaluru isn't spared: temperatures there just touched 35.8 Celsius, making it one of the hottest days this season.
IMD warns Karnataka of heat wave
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out heat wave warnings across the state: orange alert for Kalyana Karnataka and yellow for places like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
Several locations across Karnataka have broken their April temperature records, with Awrad B hitting 45 Celsius and Chincholi and Afzalpur peaking at 44.03 Celsius.
Officials are urging everyone to avoid going out between 11:30am and 5pm and to keep hydrated as things stay this hot.