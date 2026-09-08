Karnataka targets 50% of India's $22B space market by 2034
Karnataka just set a bold goal: it's aiming to capture 50% of India's space market, estimated at around $22 billion by 2034.
Announced at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, this move builds on the state's strong track record in aerospace exports and defense aircraft manufacturing.
Dr. Manjula N summed up the ambition, saying Karnataka's next mission is to "power the world's space manufacturing."
Karnataka offers 25%-30% incentives, space park
To make this happen, Karnataka is rolling out investment perks: think 25% to 30% incentives for eligible space projects.
There are also plans for a new Space Park and Space Manufacturing Cluster near Bengaluru, designed to boost everything from satellite tech to research and testing.
The bigger picture? Using space innovation to help with things like farming, disaster management, and better connectivity across sectors young people care about.