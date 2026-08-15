Karnataka teaching AI from Class 6, launching Bengaluru AI university
Big news for students in Karnataka: AI education is coming to all schools from Class six!
The state's also setting up Karnataka's first public AI university in Bengaluru, with certificate courses commencing by January 2027.
Plus, programs like AI Akshara Abhiyana and free Coding Gurukul special classes will help students pick up essential AI and coding skills for the future.
Karnataka to modernize 1,000 government schools
Karnataka plans to modernize 1,000 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools over the next two years, with digital classrooms, bilingual teaching, and vocational education, benefiting nearly 1 million students from LKG to Class 12.
And getting to school just got easier: school and college students now get free bus travel across the state, with over 600,000 passes already handed out.