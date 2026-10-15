Karnataka to challenge high court ruling in Supreme Court
India
Karnataka's cabinet is gearing up to challenge the high court's recent move that struck down a state law raising reservations for SCs and STs above the 50% limit.
The law, which bumped up quotas for these groups, was ruled invalid recently.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara says the state will now take the fight to the Supreme Court.
Law raised SC/ST quotas to 56%
The law, brought in by the previous BJP government, retroactively raised SC reservations from 15% to 17% and ST from 3% to 7%, pushing total state quotas to 56%.
The high court said this clashed with a Supreme Court ruling that caps reservations at 50%.
Besides appealing, Karnataka is also considering adding these changes to the Constitution's Ninth Schedule, which could shield them from future legal challenges.