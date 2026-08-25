Karnataka to launch 60-day cloud-seeding mission after 22% monsoon shortfall
India
Karnataka is launching a 60-day cloud-seeding mission to fight a big drop in monsoon rain, down 22% this monsoon season so far.
The ₹27 crore project kicks off soon, aiming to boost rainfall across the state and help address possible water shortages in the coming months.
Experts to guide cloud seeding flights
Expert teams from IIT, IISc, and the weather department will guide the operation, which involves planes flying 200 hours to seed clouds within 15-kilometer zones.
September's thick clouds give them a good shot at success, but things could get trickier in October if clouds thin out.
With coastal and southern regions both seeing over 20% less rain than usual, the hope is this high-tech effort keeps taps running and fields green.