Karnataka to strengthen food safety, inspect trains and possibly flights
India
Karnataka is stepping up its food safety game: after finding expired food, rotten meat, and spoiled veggies in some fancy hotels, the state will now inspect food served on trains and possibly even flights.
health minister UT Khader said, "Sometimes it is in the worst condition. If they keep it a little bit clean, there is no problem," as part of a bigger push to keep meals safe everywhere, not just in restaurants.
QR code reporting for food safety
Alongside these inspections, Karnataka has rolled out a QR code system so anyone can easily report dodgy food or drug practices.
While some places have been fined or shut down, the main goal is getting everyone to follow safety standards, so your next meal out (or on the go) should be a bit safer.