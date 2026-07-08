Karnataka to tighten creche rules after Capgemini child abuse reports
India
After reports of child abuse at a Capgemini day care, Karnataka is stepping up its game with stricter rules for creches.
The government plans to set up a special agency to keep an eye on day care centers and make sure they're actually being monitored, something that's been pretty unclear under the old 2015 guidelines.
Committee to propose registration and CCTV
A new committee (with officials, parents, and experts) will update the rules.
Expect things like mandatory registration on a government portal, limits on how many kids can enroll, better caretaker-to-child ratios, and required CCTV cameras parents can access.
As Santhosh Kumar from the state child rights commission put it, they want everyone's input so day cares are safer and more accountable for everyone.