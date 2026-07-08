Karnataka to tighten creche rules after Capgemini child abuse reports

Committee to propose registration and CCTV

A new committee (with officials, parents, and experts) will update the rules.

Expect things like mandatory registration on a government portal, limits on how many kids can enroll, better caretaker-to-child ratios, and required CCTV cameras parents can access.

As Santhosh Kumar from the state child rights commission put it, they want everyone's input so day cares are safer and more accountable for everyone.