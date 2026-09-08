Karnataka transport department mandates fare meters in Bengaluru taxis
Big update for anyone catching a ride in Bengaluru: The Karnataka Transport Department says all taxis, including Uber, Ola, and Rapido, must have fare meters installed.
This is meant to make pricing fair and consistent for everyone, whether you're hailing a cab or booking through an app.
Bengaluru meters follow February 2024 rates
The new meters will stick to rates set by the government in February 2024.
Expect a ₹1-per-minute waiting charge, extra fees for late-night rides (10% more from midnight to 6 a.m.), plus GST and tolls.
Even airport rides are covered, so no more guessing what your trip will cost.
RTOs told not to renew certificates
If taxi services skip installing these meters or ignore the rules, they could lose their fitness certificates and won't be allowed to operate.
Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been told not to renew fitness certificates for vehicles that skip the meter installation.
This move hopes to tackle complaints about overpriced app fares and help drivers get a fair deal too.