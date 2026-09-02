Karnataka unveils draft Bengaluru masterplan to lift ridership to 75%
India
Karnataka just dropped a big draft masterplan for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, aiming to get way more people onto public transport: think bumping usage up from 35% to 75%.
The plan includes longer metro lines, a suburban rail network, and a rapid transit system.
There's also talk of building a second airport and strengthening ring, radial, and chord roads.
BMR plan targets $400bn, 2.5 million jobs
The government wants to grow the BMR's economy from $149 billion to $400 billion by 2037, creating up to 2.5 million jobs.
The focus is on tech, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, better infrastructure, and smarter urban planning.
Expect IT hubs, transit-friendly neighborhoods, affordable rental housing for workers (including gig workers), and efforts toward making the BMR slum-free.