Karnataka warns residents as Almatti dam outflow reaches 110,000 cusecs
India
Big water alert in Karnataka: The Almatti Dam has ramped up its outflow to 110,000 cusecs after rainfall and inflows from Maharashtra.
Officials expect even more water soon, so they've asked people living near the riverbanks to leave for safer spots.
Maharashtra's Kallol barrage jumps 7,056 cusecs
Maharashtra's reservoirs are sending water downstream: Kallol Barrage alone jumped by 7,056 cusecs since Wednesday.
Other dams nearby are also seeing inflow and outflow numbers, making local authorities extra cautious and quick with evacuation plans.